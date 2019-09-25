1 person flown to hospital after fire engulfs Mansfield gas station

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was flown to the hospital after a massive blaze broke out at a gas station in Mansfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responding to Cannan Fuels Gas & Auto Repair on Pratt Street before 1 p.m. found thick smoke billowing into the air and flames that had engulfed a garage, according to Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters from Mansfield, Norton, Easton, and Foxborough dousing the charred building with water from several angles.

Please avoid the Pratt st (route 106) and Hope st intersection and area as we manage a fire at #CanaanFuels gas station. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/gyzEv3iYIz — Chief Ronald Sellon (@RASellon) September 25, 2019

There was no immediate word on the condition of the individual who was flown to the hospital.

Officials say all employees and customers were accounted for.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Route 106 and the area near the Hope Street intersection.

No additional information was immediately available.

