1 person hospitalized after car collides with utility pole in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A collision with a utility pole sent one person to the hospital in Rockland Monday night.

Firefighters responding to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Summer Street found the sedan heavily damaged and the powerlines leaning, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The victim suffered minor injures.

No further details were made available.

 

