BOSTON (WHDH) - A wreck in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.

An SUV slammed into a pole at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street around 3 a.m. before crashing into another vehicle.

One entrapped driver was able to climb out of their car once emergency crews lifted the other vehicle off.

Boston EMS says the person transported to a local hospital sustained minor injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)