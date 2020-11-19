1 person hospitalized after head-on collision in Newton

Credit: Newton Fire Dept.

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a head-on collision in Newton.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident on Commonwealth Avenue around 5 p.m. found two cars with heavy front end damage, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

One person was trapped inside one of the vehicles, but first responders were able to free them.

They were transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital with unknown injuries.

No further details were released.

 

 

