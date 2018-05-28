1 person hospitalized following Plymouth house fire

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered burn injuries after a roaring fire broke out in a home in Plymouth Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters crews could be seen working to extinguish the flames as they shot through the roof of a home on Bourne Road.

Two people were home when the fire broke out. One was taken to the hospital with what were considered minor burn injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

