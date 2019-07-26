1 person hospitalized following serious crash in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday following a serious accident in Hanover.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Route 53 near the Northpointe apartments for a serious two-car crash around 3:30 p.m. according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

One person, was extricated from the wreck and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.