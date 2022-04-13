GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - One person was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital Wednesday after a multi-car crash occurred on Route 128 in Gloucester.

State police troopers were called to the scene on the southbound side of the highway around 4:40 p.m. for reports of the crash and a MedFlight was called just a few minutes later.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where a tow truck was loading two vehicles onto the bed and debris was scattered throughout.

There has been no other word on any more injuries or on what may have caused the crash.

Commuters should avoid the area.

