ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized with severe burns after a fire broke out at an Abington apartment early Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief John Nuttall says the fire was contained to one unit in the multi-family home on North Avenue.

Nuttall says the cause appears to be accidental.

No additional information has been released.

