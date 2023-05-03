ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized with severe burns after a fire broke out at an Abington apartment early Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief John Nuttall says the fire was contained to one unit in the multi-family home on North Avenue.

Nuttall says the cause appears to be accidental.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

