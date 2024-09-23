CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hurt and four people were taken into custody Monday in connection with a pair of shootings in Chelsea, officials said.

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton in a statement said the first shooting happened near 8:40 a.m. on Fifth Street after a juvenile was involved in an altercation with a second juvenile.

Emergency crews brought one of the juveniles to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers arrested the second juvenile in connection with the incident.

Roughly 30 minutes after the shooting on Fifth Street, Houghton said officers responded to another report of shots fired on Washington Avenue.

Houghton said officers arrested three people and recovered three guns in connection with the second shooting. There were no reported injuries.

Police placed crime scene tape around both shooting scenes

While the investigation continued, witnesses described their experiences.

“We saw what was happening and the cops were on the scene quick,” said Joneal Brown.

“After they cordoned off the scene, they started looking around basically for evidence,” said Mitch Severt.

Houghton said Chelsea High School was briefly placed on lockdown as a result of the shootings. The lockdown had been lifted as of around 12 p.m. and school activities were proceeding as scheduled.

Houghton described both shooting investigations as “fluid and ongoing” as of around 2 p.m., saying detectives were working to determine whether the shootings were related.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)