BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital and another person was arrested Monday after a shooting in Jamaica Plain, police said. 

The shooting happened in the area of the Jackson Square MBTA station near 2:30 p.m. Boston police confirmed a person was shot and a police source described the injuries as life threatening.

Evidence markers were in place on the street and police had the area blocked off with caution tape as of around 4 p.m. Two vehicles were stopped inside the apparent crime scene. One vehicle, a pickup truck, appeared to have bullet holes in one of its windows.

Roughly one mile away from the scene on Centre Street, SKY7-HD spotted a scooter lying on its side on Rockvale Circle. The scooter was surrounded by additional caution tape and at least one police vehicle was parked nearby.

Police said they arrested a suspect in the Centre Street shooting on Rockvale Circle and said they retrieved a gun.

Back on Centre Street, the MBTA in a post on X said the busway at Jackson Square station was temporarily closed due to police activity as of around 3:30 p.m. The T said riders could board the 14, 22, 29, 41, and 44 buses at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Centre Street.

No further information was immediately available.

