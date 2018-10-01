1 person in critical condition following 2-alarm blaze in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to a local hospital as fire crews battled a 2-alarm blaze in Mattapan Monday night.

Crews responded to a multi-family home on Rainier Road about 9:44 p.m. for reports of a building fire, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

A woman in her 60s was transported to a local hospital in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation, officials say.

Six residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters are at the scene of a 2 alarm fire in Hyde Park. They say they found a woman in her 60s inside, suffering from smoke inhalation. She's now in critical condition. More at 11 @7News pic.twitter.com/hNIL6qebEX — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) October 2, 2018

Fire knocked down. 1 resident transported in critical condition by @BOSTON_EMS . 4 residents displaced. No additional injuries reported at this time. @RedCrossMA notified. @EversourceMA on scene. pic.twitter.com/KfCUVrbU6m — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2018

Response to 7/9 Rainier Rd. Mattapan at approx. 9:44 PM for report of a building fire. Fire showing on arrival. This is a 2 1/2 story occupied multi-family building. 2nd Alarm ordered. @bostonpolice on scene for traffic. pic.twitter.com/eWnkz7ESBs — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2018

