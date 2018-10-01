1 person in critical condition following 2-alarm blaze in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to a local hospital as fire crews battled a 2-alarm blaze in Mattapan Monday night.
Crews responded to a multi-family home on Rainier Road about 9:44 p.m. for reports of a building fire, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
A woman in her 60s was transported to a local hospital in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation, officials say.
Six residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)