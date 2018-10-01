1 person in critical condition following 2-alarm blaze in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to a local hospital as fire crews battled a 2-alarm blaze in Mattapan Monday night.

Crews responded to a multi-family home on Rainier Road about 9:44 p.m. for reports of a building fire, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

A woman in her 60s was transported to a local hospital in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation, officials say.

Six residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending