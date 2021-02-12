1 person in custody after Brockton stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been taken into custody after a stabbing in Brockton on Friday left a man with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of stabbing in the area of 89 North Montello Street around 11:30 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

