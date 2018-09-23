1 person in custody after police officer shot in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is in custody after a Boston police officer was shot in the leg on Sunday in the South End.

The identity of the person in custody has not yet been confirmed.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

