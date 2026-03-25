BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been arrested following a standoff in Roslindale Tuesday night, according to Boston police.

Boston police said they responded to a call about individual armed with a gun inside a home on Bradwood Street at approximately 6:51 p.m. They say the person barricaded themselves inside the home.

Police said two elderly invidividuals were inside the building the suspect entered, but it is not yet known if they were in the same unit as the suspect. A SWAT team was called to the scene shortly after.

Boston police said that suspect was arrested, and no one was hurt.

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