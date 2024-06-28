HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in Wrentham Friday after police responded to a “possible incendiary device” in Haverhill, the state Department of Fire Services said.

Officials said Haverhill police first responded to a home on Rosebud Avenue near 8 a.m. after they were told about “an item of concern.”

Once on scene, the department of fire services said, local officials called for help from the State Police Fire and Explosive Investigation Unit.

While a response continued on Rosebud Avenue, officials said police started searching for a Haverhill resident.

The Department of Fire Services said officers took that man into custody following a motor vehicle stop on I-495 in Wrentham but did not share any additional information about the man’s connection to the device in Haverhill.

Officials said police were not searching for any other people as of early Friday afternoon.

With local authorities still on scene alongside bomb squad technicians and fire investigators, though, officials asked residents to avoid the area of Rosebud Avenue in Haverhill.

Back in Wrentham, SKY7-HD spotted a tractor-trailer stopped on the side of I-495 near the Wrentham-Plainville border. Police were surrounding the truck and an ambulance was on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

