1 person injured after a deer crashes through a car windshield in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Freetown are asking the public to be vigilant after a car slammed into a deer Friday night.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene of the collision on South Main Stree around 7:15 p.m. to find the car heavily damaged and the deer lying dead inside, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The driver was injured by flying glass and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers say that in this case, it was impossible for the driver to stop because the animal ran full speed across the road and jumped at windshield height.

But, they are saying that other drivers can avoid this fate by driving slowly and cautiously in the area.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife issued a statement on November 6 warning citizens that breeding season has begun for deer, meaning that the animals become more active, and cross roads more frequently.

