WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious single-car crash that left one person injured along Route 9 in Wellesley on Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 9 west at the Gulf station prior to Cliff Road found a heavily damaged black BMW, according to Wellesley police.

Firefighters had to extricate one injured person from the vehicle, police said.

Traffic should not be affected by the crash, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

WPD is investigating an overnight serious traffic crash on Route 9 west prior to Cliff Road in the Gulf Station. One person was injured and extricated by the Fire Dept. Traffic should not be affected. pic.twitter.com/fLc0g3tukq — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 11, 2021

