WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One of two people who were injured in a boat crash off the coast of Weymouth last month has died, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office announced.

The crash happened on Aug. 16 involving a sailboat and a motorboat. Sources told 7NEWS two people who had been on the sailboat suffered serious injuries after being struck by the motorboat’s propeller.

The injured people were soon taken to a hospital in Boston.

In a statement, the Norfolk DA’s office said Patricia Cicalese, 70, of East Walpole, was pronounced dead on Saturday. The other injured person remained in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Video from the scene on Aug. 16 showed police boats and a tow boat near the crash site. The US Coast Guard also responded.

In addition to on-duty emergency crews, an off-duty fire chief and his brother were among those rushing to help the injured people.

Hanson Fire Chief Robert O’Brien spoke to 7NEWS after the crash, saying “It was just natural instinct to help them out.”

O’Brien had been fishing with his brother, an off-duty Weymouth police officer. The pair spotted the aftermath of the crash and saw the sailboat sinking. They soon helped get the injured people out of the water and began to assess their injuries.

Authorities launched an investigation after the crash. After Cicalese’s death, the DA’s office said it assumed control of the investigation. Officials said they were working with Massachusetts Environmental Police and did not say whether the operator of the motorboat will face any charges.

The DA’s office asked anyone with information about the crash to contact authorities at 781-830-4990.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

