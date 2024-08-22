HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash involving a car and a box truck sent one person to an area hospital and shut down part of I-495 in Hopkinton Thursday, according to police.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-495. In a post on X near 2:30 p.m., the state Department of Transportation said the highway was closed prior to Exit 58 as a result.

The Hopkinton Fire Department shared photos of the aftermath of the crash near 3 p.m., showing a car on its side and a truck straddling a guardrail.

Emergency officials remained on scene as of around 3:30 p.m., as SKY7-HD spotted crews loading the damaged car onto a tow truck.

Crews were also using a crane to lift the box truck off the guardrail.

Massachusetts State Police in a statement said the box truck appeared to have struck a guardrail and crossed several lanes of traffic before hitting the car. Police said the car rolled over as a result of the crash, leaving its driver with serious injuries.

State police said all lanes were closed on the northbound side of I-495 for roughly 15 minutes. Though a resulting traffic backup started to clear once the road partially reopened, police said several cars that were caught in traffic ran out of fuel and required assistance.

Police said only the right lane and the breakdown lane of I-495 north were open as of around 4:30 p.m. Other lanes were still closed with no timeline for their reopening.

