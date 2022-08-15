(CNN) — A man in Pennsylvania was arrested on suspicion of driving his car into a crowd of people Saturday evening, killing one person and injuring 17 others before killing his mother in a neighboring county later that night, authorities said.

The car plowed into a crowd of people who were gathered in Columbia County’s Berwick Borough for an all-day community event to raise money for victims of a deadly house fire, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

State troopers and Berwick Police arrived at the scene to find multiple victims, including one person who had died, the police release stated.

Many of those injured were transported to local hospitals following the crash. The Geisinger Medical Center reported treating 15 patients from the Berwick incident, including at least four people who were in critical condition, spokesperson Natalie Buyny told CNN in a statement.

A short time later, Pennsylvania State Police say they received a call about a male suspect who was physically assaulting a woman in the Nescopeck Borough of Luzerne County. State troopers arrived to find the woman dead and the suspect was detained by officers from a municipal police department, according to the release. Authorities determined the suspect found with the woman is also a suspect in the Berwick crash.

The victim, 56-year-old Rosa Reyes, was struck by a vehicle and assaulted with a hammer, according to the Luzerne County coroner report released Sunday.

Authorities have not publicly identified the individual who died in the crash, but identified the suspect in a news release Sunday morning as 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Nescopeck. The second victim, Rosa Reyes, is the suspect’s mother, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Sura Reyes told police before he drove his car through the crowd, he was “extremely frustrated” after a dispute with his mother. He also told investigators he was “tired of fighting with his mother” and “wanted to be done with it,” the complaint says.

After driving through the crowd, Sura Reyes returned to his home where he saw his mother outside, the complaint says. He told investigators he hit her with his car and began striking her with a hammer, according to the document.

The suspect was arraigned early Sunday on two counts of criminal homicide, the release said. He was denied bail and is being held in the Columbia County Correctional Facility.

