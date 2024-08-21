STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and two others were hurt Wednesday in an early-morning crash in Stoughton, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office announced.

The crash happened near 6:15 a.m. in the area of 1463 Turnpike Street. Two cars were involved in the crash and three people were taken to Boston Medical Center, according to the DA’s office.

Officials identified one of the drivers as 59-year-old Michael Unman of Mint Hill, North Carolina and said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other driver was a woman from Quincy. She appeared to be heading home from an overnight shift at an area hotel at the time of the crash and had regained consciousness as of early Wednesday afternoon, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said a passenger in Unman’s car suffered serious injuries in the crash. There was no update on his condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officials did not share any further information about how the crash took place but said an investigation was ongoing.

Emergency crews were spotted on scene Wednesday morning, with a section of Turnpike Street blocked off around the crash site. A utility pole was snapped and a badly damaged car was seen stopped on a sidewalk.

The Norfolk DA’s office said both cars in this crash were eventually towed to a secure facility.

The DA’s office said a portion of Turnpike Street remained closed as of around 1 p.m. due to the damaged utility pole and downed wires.

