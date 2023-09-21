(CNN) — At least one person has died and dozens more were injured when a bus carrying students rolled over on Interstate 84 in Orange County, New York, about 75 miles north of New York City, authorities said.

Roughly 45 people were injured, according to the Wawayanda Fire Company. An individual who answered the phone at the fire company did not provide further details about the severity of the injuries.

There were “multiple serious injuries,” New York State Police said in a news release.

The bus was carrying students from Farmingdale High School in Long Island and was headed to a music event for band camp, a spokesperson from the high school confirmed to CNN.

The bus was on its way to Greeley, Pennsylvania, the school said in a statement.

“We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for band camp,” Farmingdale High School spokesperson Jake Mendlinger told CNN. “Police and emergency responders are on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available.”

Aerial pictures from CNN affiliates show a passenger bus in the woods, in the median, between the eastbound and westbound roads.

Emergency officials can be seen at the site of the crash and a medical helicopter was also parked on the highway nearby.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the bus crash and their families,” Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said in a statement to CNN. “I would also like to thank all of the first responders for their immediate response, service and dedication.”

I-84 is shut down at exit 15A with detours in place, state police said, adding, “Interstate 84 westbound is expected to be closed for several hours.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the incident and members of New York State police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services were at the scene to assist response teams.

“We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary,” the governor added. “Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation.”

