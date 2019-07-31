1 killed in violent head-on crash in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed in a violent head-on collision that ripped the roof off of one car in Woburn on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Cambridge Road near Route 3 around 11 a.m. found a mangled blue sedan and a badly damaged livery vehicle, according to the Woburn Police Department.

The driver of the sedan died in the crash. Their name has not been released. There was no word on the condition of the other driver.

Police say the victim appeared to have crossed the center line before slamming head-on into the other vehicle.

Video from Sky7 HD showed debris scattered across the roadway, including a utility pole that was toppled by a FedEx truck that tried to avoid the crash.

It’s not clear when power will be restored to the neighborhood, which is home to many elderly residents.

Both vehicles have since been towed away.

A Massachusetts State Police crash reconstruction team was called to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Power out to several homes on this 90+ degree day due to wreck. Many are elderly. #7news pic.twitter.com/Zq2zfU60vN — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 31, 2019

A @FedEx truck trying to avoid crash scene turned around and took out power lines and a telephone pole. #7news pic.twitter.com/wQQLk6uF9u — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 31, 2019

BREAKING @WoburnPolice say crash is fatal. Man in blue car died. #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 31, 2019

