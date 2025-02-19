WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Route 128 in Wenham.

Troopers responded around 2:20 p.m. for reports of a rollover crash with entrapment, police said. The Wenham Fire Department reported “serious injuries” at the scene.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed at Exit 48/Grapevine Road, but have since reopened according to the Massachusetts State Police.

No additional information was immediately available.

