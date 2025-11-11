METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person and up to 60 snakes are dead following a fire at a home in Methuen early Tuesday morning, according to Methuen Fire Chief David Toto, Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara, and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

First responders said they received a report of smoke coming from the home on Atkinson Street at approximately 2:20 a.m.

“On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-family home,” fire officials said in a statement. “They immediately attempted to make entry but encountered heavy fire and were blocked by heavy clutter. They moved to defensive operations to protect nearby homes.”

Fire officials said four people were in the home at the time, two residents and two visitors. Three of the four were able to escape.

Once firefighters were able to get inside, they found one man, up to 60 snakes, and several birds dead in the basement. Officials said the snakes were all boa constrictors and pythons, and appeared to be his pets.

“He’d be down at the mail box getting his mail and one day I was walking by and he had a yellow boa around his neck,” said Linda Cooney, a neighbor, of the man who lives in the home. “And I just stopped and I started talking to him. He was very good with the animals I guess.”

Fire officials said it took four hours to get the flames under control.

They said they believe the fire began in the basement.

Neighbors remembered fondly the man who lost his life alongside the animals he loved.

“He’d be outside walking his dog, he’d stop and talk to you. He was a very nice guy,” said Cooney.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Methuen Fire Department, Methuen Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Essex DA’s office.

