1 person missing, firefighter injured after blaze torches Newton home; hoarding hampers efforts

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is missing after a raging three-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Newton early Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a house fire at 115 Oxford St. around 4 a.m. were hampered by “hoarding conditions” as they tried to extinguish the blaze, according to the Newton Fire Department.

An elderly woman was rescued from the home by ladder but firefighters are still searching for one person who is said to be “unaccounted for.”

Crews were unable to make entry into the home’s basement, where the blaze is believed to have started, because conditions were too extreme, officials said.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting with an investigation.

