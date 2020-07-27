1 person pronounced dead at scene of North Andover crash

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a serious crash in North Andover Monday evening.

A collision occurred on Route 114 near where it intersects with Sharpener’s Pond Road around 5:35 p.m., officials said.

No other information has been released.

