1 person rescued after elderly housing unit goes up in flames in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters were called to a Hyde Park elderly housing unity Tuesday evening after smoke was seen pouring out of the home.

Boston fire crews responded to the scene at 23D Summer Street and were able to rescue one person from the second floor. That person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

A second resident was forced out of their home on the first floor due to significant water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was made available.

Companies responded to smoke showing at 23D Summer Str in Hyde Park . Quick work by first due companies rescued one person from 2nd Fl. Elderly Housing unit & was transported by @BOSTON_EMS & 2nd person in unit below also displaced do to water damage. Damages est around $50,000. pic.twitter.com/pNEZC8AaXi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2020