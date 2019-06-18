1 person rescued after massive house fire in Abington

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rescued from a house fire in Abington late Tuesday night, officials said.

The fire broke out at a home on Plymouth Street in Abington.

A 57-year-old man was pulled from the home by a neighbor and a police officer, officials told 7NEWS. That man was taken to a nearby hospital.

The building is an old farmhouse, and fire officials say the condition of the home made for difficulties in getting the fire out.

It is not immediately known what started the fire. Local crews are still on scene putting out hotspots and trying to determine what caused the blaze.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for more updates on air and online as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)