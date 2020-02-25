1 person seriously injured in crash involving dump truck, sedan in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was flown the hospital following a violent crash involving a dump truck and a sedan on a highway in Chelmsford on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash in the area of Route 3 north and Interstate 495, according to Massachusetts State Police.

At least own one person was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a dark-colored sedan crumpled and partially wedged under the back of a dump truck in the area of Route 3 north and Interstate 495.

Traffic is only getting by in the right travel lane as crews work to clear the wreckage.

State police crash reconstruction and crime scene units have been called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers on-scene, multiple-vehicle crash, Route 3 NB at Route 495 in Chelmsford. Life-threatening injuries reported. Med-Flight transporting one to Boston with serious injuries. Route 3 NB closed at this time. MSP Collision Reconstruction and Crime Scene units enroute. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 25, 2020

