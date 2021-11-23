BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting near an MBTA station in Boston on Monday night that left one person seriously injured.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting near the Fairmont commuter rail station in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed a large area roped off with yellow crime tape as investigators searched for evidence.

There were no additional details available.

Boston police are assisting Transit police with the investigation.

