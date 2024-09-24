BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot and another person was arrested Monday night in Jamaica Plain, police said.

The shooting occurred near the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments, close to the Jackson Square MBTA station.

A firearm has been recovered, according to the Boston Police Department.

A man said he heard a number of gunshots in the area, so he came over to the apartment complex to see what was going on.

No additional information was immediately available Monday night.

