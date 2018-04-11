Police: Man shot on Merrimack Street in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Merrimack Street in Lowell.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot Wednesday evening, police said.

One witness told 7News they saw a man being taken away on a stretcher. Police said the victim was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stay with 7News for more on this story as it develops.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)