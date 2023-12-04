CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was stabbed and two people were taken into custody in connection with a large fight in Chelsea Monday afternoon, officials said.

Police on scene said authorities first responded after receiving a 911 call reporting a fight involving multiple people and baseball bats on Hawthorne Street around 3:45 p.m.

One person suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

While the injured person received treatment, officials said investigators began canvassing the area, eventually leaving the scene shortly before 6 p.m.

“We have the people that we believe were responsible for this individual’s injuries in custody,” one police official told 7NEWS.

The official said there was no further danger to the public.

“We don’t have any other indication that there were other people involved,” the official continued. “But we’re still going to be following up throughout the night to determine those things, canvassing the area for video and talking to some other witnesses.”

