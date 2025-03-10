MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed during a fight outside of a Medford courthouse Monday afternoon, according to state police.

The fight and stabbing prompted a large police response.

Medford and state police responded, as well as troopers in a helicopter.

“I counted 13 cruisers, and then when I got out here I counted 10 or 11 more,” said Medford resident Frank DeMarco.

Police cordoned off a large portion of the area across the street from the courthouse.

Five men were detained around the corner from the court. One man who was workout out at a gym nearby came up to state troopers and shortly before the incident, noticed a suspicious man in the area and heard gunfire.

“There was some weird guy running with something in his hand,” said witness Julien Sack. “He was not jogging, [he was] sprinting, and he was crossing around here, and that’s about it. Probably linked to whatever happened here.”

The Medford fire department brought in a ladder so state troopers could look for a weapon or other evidence on the roof where men were being photographed and questioned.

Investigators searched a field across the street from the courthouse and a K9 unit was enforced as well.

Witness Julien Sack can’t be sure whether what he saw and heard is connected to his crime, but he’s a believer in “see something, say something.”

“Just be safe out there, that’s it, be safe,” said Sack.

Police haven’t confirmed if this fight involved someone in court on Monday that lead outside.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)