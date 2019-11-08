1 person suffering from serious injuries following Medford moped crash

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is suffering from serious injuries after a moped and a van collided in Medford Friday night.

Officers arrived to the scene at Santilli Circle around 6 p.m.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

Traffic was severely impacted on Route 16 as crews worked to clear the roadway.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.

