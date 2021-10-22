BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car burst into flames in the garage of a Dorchester apartment building on Friday evening, according to Boston fire officials.

Crews responding to a reported car fire in the area of 1875 Dorchester Ave. around 4:40 p.m. found two cars engulfed in flames in the parking garage.

Firefighters struck the second alarm as the flames spread from the garage to the floor system of the apartment building, according to Boston firefighters.

One person who had been inside on of the burning cars was taken to an area hospital.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Quick work by companies stopped the fire in building floor & with fans the above utility room has been cleared of smoke. Resident units have been cleared for occupants to return once BFD-FIU investigate. One resident that was in 1 of 2 cars burned, was transported by @BOSTON_EMS pic.twitter.com/YhYkoG2pwh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 22, 2021

At approx. 4:40, companies responded to a car fire at 1875 Dorchester Av . Thou open, the garage is under building so command struck a 2nd alarm as the flames caught the floor system of building. pic.twitter.com/s5a6Lb1cyu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 22, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)