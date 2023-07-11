BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Brighton Tuesday after a car crashed and flipped near the Harvard Athletic Track, injuring one person.

Boston police said officers responded to a call reporting a vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of North Harvard Street.

On scene, a car was later seen laying on its roof near the track and near bleachers in the area.

Though the car was removed shortly before 5 p.m., caution tape remained in place close to the crash site. A light pole was also damaged in the area.

Police said one person was taken to a hospital but said they did not know whether the person was a pedestrian or the person driving the car.

Boston EMS confirmed they took a person to an area hospital by ambulance.

The Harvard Athletic Track was open with people seen walking around the track as of 5 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

