CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle in Chelmsford, police said.

The crash happened near 1:50 p.m. in the area of Groton Road and Route 3.

SKY7-HD was over the scene as the emergency response continued and spotted a dump truck with damage to its front bumper. A motorcycle was lying on its side. Debris was scattered across the roadway.

Chelmsford police in a post on Facebook said part of Groton Road was closed as a result of the crash as of around 2:45 p.m.

In an update later Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed the operator of the motorcycle was flown by helicopter to a regional trauma center.

Police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

