WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motor home slammed into a hotel in Westwood on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building along Route 1 found a large RV that had barreled into the Budget Inn around 3:30 p.m., according to the Westwood Fire Department.

#BREAKING surveillance video of RV crashing into Budget Inn on Route 1 in Westwood. We're told driver was taken to hospital. #7News pic.twitter.com/9BXcQGoMvH — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) June 10, 2021

At least one person was extricated from the wreckage and taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from SKY7 HD showed significant damage to the front of the motor home and a debris from the hotel scattered all over the ground.

Crews were called to the scene to try and make repairs to the motel.

No additional details were available.

The crash remains under investigation.

@westwoodfire One patient has been extricated and is currently being transported to a Boston hospital after crashing into the Budget Inn on Route 1. pic.twitter.com/64g6KCnHsv — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) June 10, 2021

