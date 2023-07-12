PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital Wednesday after a reported shooting in Plymouth, state police said.

A state police spokesperson said troopers responded to the area of Fearing Pond Road and Doctors Pond Road near Myles Standish State Forest around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot.

“The person has been transported to a hospital,” the spokesperson said.

State and local police were spotted on scene with a large law enforcement presence in the area Wednesday afternoon.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is now handling the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

