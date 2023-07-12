PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital Wednesday after a reported shooting in Plymouth, state police said. 

A state police spokesperson said troopers responded to the area of Fearing Pond Road and Doctors Pond Road near Myles Standish State Forest around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot. 

“The person has been transported to a hospital,” the spokesperson said. 

State and local police were spotted on scene with a large law enforcement presence in the area Wednesday afternoon. 

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is now handling the investigation. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

