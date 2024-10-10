DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Duxbury, officials said.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Route 3 in the area of Temple Street.

The Duxbury Fire Department in a post on X near 7 a.m. said fire officials were on scene and confirmed a patient was taken to South Shore Hospital.

Fire officials shared a photo of the crash scene showing a badly damaged vehicle wedged against a tree.

Significant traffic delays were reported while crews remained on scene.

