DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Duxbury, officials said. 

The crash happened on the southbound side of Route 3 in the area of Temple Street. 

The Duxbury Fire Department in a post on X near 7 a.m. said fire officials were on scene and confirmed a patient was taken to South Shore Hospital. 

Fire officials shared a photo of the crash scene showing a badly damaged vehicle wedged against a tree. 

Significant traffic delays were reported while crews remained on scene. 

