WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after an RV slammed into a hotel in Westwood on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building along Route 1 found a large motor home that had barreled into the Budget Inn, according to the Westwood Fire Department.
At least one person was extricated from the wreckage and taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.
No additional details were available.
The crash remains under investiation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
