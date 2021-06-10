WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after an RV slammed into a hotel in Westwood on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building along Route 1 found a large motor home that had barreled into the Budget Inn, according to the Westwood Fire Department.

At least one person was extricated from the wreckage and taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

No additional details were available.

The crash remains under investiation.

@westwoodfire One patient has been extricated and is currently being transported to a Boston hospital after crashing into the Budget Inn on Route 1. pic.twitter.com/64g6KCnHsv — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) June 10, 2021

