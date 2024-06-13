BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was taken to an area hospital after a shooting in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened late Thursday morning in the area of 200 Pier 4 Boulevard.

A police spokesperson confirmed the woman was shot and said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 12:15 p.m. and spotted several police vehicles parked in the area. Police had an entire block of Pier 4 Boulevard near its intersection with Northern Avenue taped off with caution tape.

Police said no arrests had been made as of around 12:30 p.m.

The shooting happened in a busy part of the Seaport that was bustling with activity near midday. Many onlookers gathered in the area while the police investigation continued.

Near 12:30 p.m., police appeared to be looking at a black car that was stopped in the area. Police had placed evidence markers on the car.

One woman speaking with 7NEWS said she had been in a nearby Tatte restaurant getting food with her mother when she suddenly heard people screaming. She said she saw a woman come out of the black car holding her stomach. The woman who spoke with 7NEWS said the woman from the car appeared to be bleeding before she was put on a stretcher and taken away.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)