PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation was ongoing Wednesday after a reported shooting in Plymouth sent one person to an area hospital, state police said. 

A state police spokesperson said troopers responded to the area of Fearing Pond Road and Doctors Pond Road near Myles Standish State Forest around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot. 

“The person has been transported to a hospital,” the spokesperson said. 

A large law enforcement presence remained in the area around 5:30 p.m., with state police, local police and state environmental police units all spotted on scene.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is now handling the investigation. 

A police source told 7NEWS initial reports indicated the person who was injured was shot four times. The injuries, according to the source, are believed to be non-life-threatening.

While the source previously said a suspect was in custody, a state police trooper asked a 7NEWS camera to move away from the scene around 5:30 p.m., saying officials believe the shooter in this case may still be at large.

The shooting appeared to have happened in a parking lot area. There, roughly 30 witnesses were being interviewed on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

