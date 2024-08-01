BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to an area hospital Thursday after a stabbing near Boston University, police said.

The incident happened near 11:45 a.m. in the area of University Drive and Storrow Drive. Boston police confirmed a person was stabbed, but said the Boston University Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police were leading the investigation.

The scene remained active near 12:15 p.m., with Boston police, university police, and state police all spotted in the area.

A Boston University police spokesperson told 7NEWS authorities were still searching for a suspect as of around 1 p.m. Though the investigation was ongoing, the spokesperson said “No one from BU” was involved in the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

