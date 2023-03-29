BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Brockton Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
Crews responding to the corner of Banks and Ridge Streets around 6 a.m. found a vehicle on its side against a fence and bushes.
Officials say one person was trapped inside the vehicle. The victim was removed and taken to a local hospital.
No additional information has been released.
