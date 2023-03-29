BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Brockton Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Crews responding to the corner of Banks and Ridge Streets around 6 a.m. found a vehicle on its side against a fence and bushes.

Officials say one person was trapped inside the vehicle. The victim was removed and taken to a local hospital.

No additional information has been released.

￼At 6 AM Engine 7 was dispatched to the corner of Banks and Ridge Sts. On arrival, they found a vehicle on its side against a fence and bushes with one person trapped in the vehicle. Additional apparatus was requested, and one victim was removed and transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/kOw51A3PXj — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) March 29, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)