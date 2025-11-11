METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person and up to 60 snakes are dead following a Methuen fire early Tuesday morning.

First responders said they received a call about the fire before 3 a.m. and responded to 38 Atkinson Street.

” On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-family home,” fire officials said in a statement. “They immediately attempted to make entry but encountered heavy fire and were blocked by heavy clutter. They moved to defensive operations to protect nearby homes.”

Fire officials said four people were in the home at the time, two residents and two visitors. Three of the four were able to escape.

The road leading to the house was blocked off by police.

Once firefighters were able to get inside, they found up to 60 snakes dead in the basement of the home, all boa constrictors and pythons.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

