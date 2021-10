MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a car smashed into a Medford home.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Almont Street where a car smashed through a fence and right into the porch of the home.

Splintered wood littered the yard as firefighters worked to help the person.

There has been no word on what caused the crash.

