BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched an investigation after a cruiser-involved crash in Roxbury early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Warren Street and MLK Boulevard around 3:08 a.m. found a cruiser and a sedan that had collided.

One officer and three occupants of the sedan were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The cruiser did not have its lights or sirens activated at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

